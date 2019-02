0 SHARES Share Tweet

I have enjoyed reading the flashbacks from the last 100 years of The Signal. I remember that The Signal sponsored a “treasure hunt” in the 1980s where clues were given in the paper and $1,000 was buried for all to hunt and look for. Can The Signal recap that for a little bit of nostalgia?

John Hanks

Valencia

Editor’s note: Thanks! No promises on future treasure hunts but we’ll keep it in mind!