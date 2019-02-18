Keeping healthy in the office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Believe it or not, there are plenty of ways to stay active in small increments throughout the day that will keep you feeling fit and healthy.

Personal trainer Sierra Schotts says it’s best to start with the simple things:

“First, I want to mention posture and form,” Schotts explains. “Over time, people develop improper posture from not sitting correctly at their desk, extending their neck to look at their computer screen or other situations.”

Posture is important for staying strong enough to do workouts.

“Remember your posture while sitting at your desk and throughout your everyday life,” she says. “Posture and form are both extremely important when it comes to workout out and everyday life.”

One of the simplest ways to stay active during work hours is to move around every hour.

“You can set a timer on your phone every day to get up from your desk and move around your office. Stretch or go outside and get some fresher air.”

Private personal trainer Theressa Giammarco explains the different ways to get creative with office workouts.

“If you’re in an office, I would say simple stuff,” she says. “Sitting and standing from your chair.”

For a leg workout, Giammarco suggests calf raises, as those are easy to do in an office environment. All that takes is lifting your body weight onto the balls of your feet.

“Set little reminders through your day on your phone, watch or around your desk at work to check your posture and even stop and breathe,” she says. “We can get very stressed at work, so set reminders to take a few deep breaths throughout your work day. The happier you are, the more productive you are.”

Kinesiology student Kyle Candalla also stressed the importance of workplace posture.

“The main thing for people working in office jobs is trying to prevent pain or any kind of problems that may arise from sitting for long periods of time,” Candalla says.

Candalla also encourages movement throughout the day.

“A good idea is to get up every 20-30 minutes if possible and go through a stretch. Wall slides are good stretches.”

Wall slides start with standing with your back against the wall. Place your arms against the wall horizontally then slide them up the wall until they are vertical.

“If (you) have a yoga mat, (you) can do glute bridges during a break at work,” she added.

Most importantly, remember to relax as much as possible and keep the tension away.

“Remember to breathe while working out,” says Schotts. “This can help prevent injury.”