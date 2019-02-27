Local roundup: Hart softball starts season hot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Hart girls softball team finally hit the field this week after several rainouts forced the Indians to postpone a handful of games.



The Indians started the weekend with a 7-4 win over Oxnard in the Hart Tournament on Saturday, then followed it up with a 5-4 win over Highland later that same day.



Hart faced El Camino Real on Tuesday, defeating the Conquistadors 9-5 at Newhall Park. Brooke Marquez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Aly Kaneshiro went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.



Junior pitcher Amanda Souza pitched a complete game, earning the win.

