Re: Gary Horton column, March 20:

I wish he had read M. Stanton Evans’ “Blacklisted by History” before comparing President Trump to Joseph McCarthy. Evans planned to attack McCarthy as others had but after exhaustive research realized that McCarthy was accurate in over 90 percent of his assertions. He didn’t ruin the lives of thousands of innocents.

Since Gary “fires from the hip” about McCarthy, doesn’t that make his opinions about the president suspect?

Bob Comer

Valencia