Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

It seems St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, is as popular as ever… and you don’t have to be Irish to enjoy a pint, or two, and a parade, as well.

The “wearing o’ the green” will be celebrated throughout Southern California, along with a few festivals farther afield, as well. Erin Go Bragh! (Ireland until eternity).

For 2019, revelers are starting St Patrick’s Day celebrations one day early with most events held on Saturday, March 16.



In the SCV

The Santa Clarita Children’s Choir Presents, “An Irish Blessing”

Sunday, March 17, 4-7 p.m. Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.



JJ’s Bar & Grill

Sunday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. to March 18, 2 a.m. 25848 Tournament Road, Valencia, 91355, (661) 799-7557. Enjoy a special St. Patrick’s menu and cold beer. Ages 21+ only after 9 p.m. Info: jjsbarangrill.com.



Le Chene French Cuisine

Sunday, March 17, 5-9 p.m. 12625 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, 91390, (661) 251-4315. Celebrate St. Patty’s with a genuine Irish Bagpiper, Green Beer and traditional Irish food, Le Chene style. Info: https://lechene.com.



Salt Creek Grille

Sunday, March 17, 24415 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355, (661) 222-9999. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day Brunch. Noon-close special menu additions include corn beef sliders, Guinness corn beef soup, corn beef and cabbage entree, Irish Coffee cheesecake. In the bar, green beer and a special Irish cocktail. Info: saltcreekgrille.com/valencia.



Pocock Brewery

Saturday, March 16, Noon to 10 p.m. 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite B, Valencia 661-775-4899. Expanded outdoor beer garden with second bar, food from Mad Scientist barbecue and Tomski Sausage, new beer release. Three live bands and no cover charge. Info: pocockbrewing.com.

Agoura Hills St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Shamrock Shuffle 5K and Fun Run

Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Agoura Hills Calabasas Community Center, 27040 Malibu Hills Road, Calabasas, 91301. Live music, entertainment, food, activities, contests, games and drawings for prizes. Face painting, rock climbing, inflatable rides, photo booth. Info: www.ahccc.org.



Queen Mary St. Patrick’s Day Pub

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 7 p.m.-midnight.

The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, 90802. Tickets: $22-25, $15 parking on-site.

The St. Patrick’s Day Eve pub stroll will transform the Queen Mary’s historic spaces into Irish Pubs for one night only. Stroll and dance through the ship’s Iconic salons and rooms while enjoying authentic Irish food, drinks and family fun. Explore the ship to the sounds of traditional Irish music performances by artists including The Poxy Boggards, Sportive Tricks and The Merry Wives of Windsor. The entire family can experience authentic Irish food, drinks, dancing, and music on the eve of the Irish holiday.

Info: www.queenmary.com.



The 31st annual Ventura St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10 a.m. Free.

The 31st Annual Ventura St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts on East Main Street in front of the San Buenaventura Mission and makes its way up East Main Street. The reviewing stage is located at N. Chestnut Street and East Main Street. The parade continues up Main Street and ends at the corner of North Ann Street and East Main Street.

After the parade, revelers can raise pints of green beer at restaurants and bars in Downtown Ventura offering St. Patrick’s Day specials.

Info: www.venturastpatricksdayparade.com



25th annual Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. Free.

More than a 100 local businesses, civic organizations and school marching bands will take part in the seven-block parade down Pier Avenue. The Irish theme of Saint Patrick’s Day is celebrated by the many participants in the festivities including bagpipers from the Emerald Society, floats, marching bands, cars decked out in green, horses and four-legged friends from the Irish Setters Club of Southern California.

After the parade enjoy the day in beautiful Hermosa Beach, enjoy dining, shopping and trying some green beer.

Info: http://www.hbchamber.net/pages/st-patricks-day-parade1



After the estival you might want to head over to the Gaslamp Quarter for the 25th annual ShamROCK. From 2 p.m. to midnight ,the Gaslamp Quarter becomes an emerald paradise carpeted in over 80,000 square feet of green AstroTurf for San Diego’s largest St. Patrick’s Day block party. General admission tickets are $40 through March 10, $45 through March 15 and $50 on March 16. Lucky Leprechaun VIP tickets are $90 through March 10, $100 through March 15 and $120 on March 16. Info and tickets: www.sandiegoshamrock.com/tickets.



O’Sac St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 16, 1 p.m., 11:30 a.m. Entertainment begins. Free.

The O’Sacramento Parade is one of Sacramento’s most colorful and fun traditions. The parade will feature more than 50 units and 1,000 marchers dressed in green, include Irish and Highland dancers, pipe and drum bands, historic re-enactors, Celtic costumes, bagpipers, bands, military regiments, police and fire and a variety of cultural organizations. The St. Patrick’s parade proceeds through Old Sacramento and the national historic landmark district. Live entertainment before and after the parade on K Street.

The parade steps off promptly at 1 p.m. from Neasham and Front Streets in the Old Sacramento Waterfront. All Old Sacramento Waterfront streets will be closed to parking and traffic until 3 p.m. Parking can be found in one of three garages: Old Sacramento Garage (2nd & I), Tower Garage (Capitol & Neasham), and Macy’s West (3rd & L).

Info: www.oldsacramento.com.



Annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

The largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade west of the Mississippi is the 40th annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade.4

It will step off on Saturday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. (Fifth Avenue at Laurel Street). Join the Irish Congress of Southern California for the parade which includes more than 120 entries. The theme of this year’s parade is “Celebrating Irish Music.” See floats, high school marching bands, police and fire department units, dancing groups, marching and equestrian units, clowns, representatives from Ireland, antique cars, Irish Setters and more.

After the parade head to Balboa Park (Sixth and Maple) from 1-6 p.m. The event features live entertainment on three stages with Irish Step Dancers, Irish Folk singers and bands, craft booths, a Celtic food village and other food Booths, beer garden and a kids’ zone.

Info: stpatsparade.org.