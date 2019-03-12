JAM Sessions, SENSES return to Thursday@Newhall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News release

Thursdays@Newhall emerges from a cold and rainy winter with new events in March, including the return of the popular JAM Sessions and SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall.



These free events draw residents and visitors to Newhall on the first four Thursdays of every month through October. Thursdays@Newhall is an ongoing opportunity for residents of Santa Clarita to attend shows, concerts and special events throughout the year.



Prepare for St. Patrick’s Day as you learn a Celtic dance at JAM Sessions this Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your family and friends to the Newhall Community Center and join the CnaG Gaelic League of LA’s dance division, Céilí Rua (Wild Gathering), as they lead you through the jig step movements of traditional Irish social dances.



After the JAM, practice your new dance steps during the free concert put on by The Ploughboys. JAM Sessions is hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation, bringing dance and original live performances to Old Town Newhall. The event will take place at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. in Old Town Newhall.



The wildly popular SENSES Block Party returns to Main Street on March 21 at 7 p.m. with a Mardi Gras celebration. Take a trip to Louisiana, as Old Town transforms into Bourbon Street for the night. Be sure to bring your beads and mask, as you sip on your favorite drink from the on-street bar, brought to you this month by Eighth & Rail.



The Note by Note Music Night closes out the month, and will take place inside The MAIN from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 28. Note by Note is a free night of music, delighting audiences with a variety of genres. Bands, duos and soloists will perform a wide range of styles, including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more! Featured performers in March include Mike Fleming, Tom Corbett and Katy Moffatt. Artists interested in performing at Note by Note can learn more at ThursdaysAtNewhall.com/NotebyNote.



For more information, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or call 661-250-3787.