Calendar of Events: May 19, 2019 to June 1, 2019

ONGOING



Mondays, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Developed by Kaufman Foundation and based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the free weekly 1 Million Cups event is designed to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs around the country. American Family Funding, 28368 Constellation Rd., No. 398. Info: 1millioncups.com/santaclarita



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly event also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste. B, Santa Clarita. Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Come learn to dance in a fun and welcoming environment! You’ll have the chance to meet new people and enjoy Latin music and dancing every Wednesday! Doors at 6 p.m., Beginner Salsa Lessons at 7 p.m., Intermediate Salsa Lessons at 8 p.m., Social Dancing at 9 p.m. $10. The Canyon — Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351 Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com



Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita



Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to noon Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org



Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers and much more. The event is free. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall. Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org



Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. Every week, a great group of Gourmet Food Trucks to get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate so that each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables and chairs are provided and it is handicap accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/



Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and save at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet! Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more! Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Sunday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2,000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. The community is invited to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/



FF Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: gentlebarn.org/california/



Third Thursday of the month, 7-10 p.m. The SENSES Block Party, brings live music, food trucks, themed activities, and adult beverages to Main Street every third Thursday from March to October. Race through Main Street with Mario and Luigi at the Super Nintendo Party on May 16. Be sure to come dressed as your favorite Nintendo character and enjoy the sights and sounds of iconic video games! While you are there, be sure to grab your favorite drink from the on street bar hosted by The Junction. Main St., Newhall. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/



May 4-May 27, Weekdays 2-10 p.m., Weekends noon to 10 p.m. Pop Sk8, California’s first themed pop-up outdoor roller rink is coming to Westfield Valencia Town Center. Come for a different musical theme each day. $15. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia. Info: https://popsk8.live



EVENTS BY DATE



Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guide Dogs of America will hold their 15th annual Ride for Guides motorcycle ride. The ride will start in Sylmar in the morning and make its way through Santa Clarita. An event featuring poker, raffles and a barbecue lunch will be held afterwards. Registration after May 10 will go up to $45 per person. 3479 Glenoaks Blvd, Sylmar. Info: To purchase tickets, go to guidedogsofamerica.org/event/RFG19.



FF Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with The Friends of Hart Park, presents its “Seventh Annual Artisan Row Home Arts and Crafts Show,” with both handmade and commercial art & crafts. The public is invited to attend an indoor showcase featuring handmade toys, bed and bath items, and an array of fashion accessories both commercial and handcrafted at William S. Hart Regional Park. Also, browse through visual art and graphics, all of which are available for purchase. William S. Hart Hall , 24151 Newhall Avenue, Newhall, Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/artisan_row_home_arts_crafts_show_6966#

FF Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pinot’s Palette will host a Family Day painting session. Bring your kids and customize this cute unicorn design with your favorite colors to make your masterpiece magical! 25850 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Info: pinotspalette.com/valencia



FF Sunday, May 19, 1-5 p.m. Chill out this summer during the Skate into Summer Open House event. Ice Station’s olympic rink will be open for free open skate while the pond rink will have snow for kids to enjoy! The event will also feature raffles and other giveaways. Ice Station Valencia 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 775-8686



Monday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. Courtroom illustrator Bill Robles will talk at the Santa Clarita Artists Association The 1970 Charles Manson trial launched a career as a television news courtroom artist, and has resulted in a long succession of high profile trials. Robles’ illustrations include the trials of Patricia Hearst, Rodney King, O.J. Simpson, Oklahoma City Bombers Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, Michael Jackson, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Arizona shooter Jared Lee Loughner and Aurora theater shooter James Holmes. Barnes and Noble 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: Visit santaclaritaartists.org for more details.



Thursday, May 23, 7-9 p.m. Note by Note is a music showcase presenting audiences with a variety of genres at this free evening of fun. Each month, bands, duos, and soloists will play their own blends of music for your listening pleasure. This May will feature the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra – Guitar Orchestra, Christopher Ramirez and Austin Jons and the Immortals. Admission is free. The MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall. Info: For more details, visit thursdaysatnewhall.com/notebynote/.



Friday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Come to the Chancellor’s Cabaret – Spring Fever / Vocal Jazz concert. The College of the Canyons vocal jazz ensembles are on fire! Hear the fabulous music of Just Jazz and House Blend. Tickets available at the door. $20. Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/fever.html



Friday, May 24, 8-10 p.m. The Main will host the second edition of The Sidecar Music Series featuring School of Rock Santa Clarita. Come out to see aspiring musicians perform the music of Black Sabbath and selections from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack. $12. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall. Info: atthemain.org



Friday, May 24, 9 p.m. Puddles Pity Party, from “America’s Got Talent,” is coming to Santa Clarita. The ‘Sad Clown with the Golden Voice’ is here with his heartfelt anthems and a suitcase full of Kleenex! This Pity Party is not all sadness and longing. The show is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/puddles-pity-party-santa-clarita/



Saturday, May 25, 8-10 p.m. Soundcheck is back with an acoustic-filled performance, setting the stage for an intimate night. During her time as a performer, Sabina Estrella Arias explored the intersections of music traditions from different cultures, and has performed around the world and draws inspiration from Mesoamerican culture. Sleepy Valley is a 4-piece alternative punk-folk band that have performed around the Santa Clarita Valley since 2015.Tickets for adults is $10, $8 for students and seniors. The MAIN 24266 Main Street., Newhall. Info: atthemain.org/tickets/.



Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m. Performing under the direction of composer Bernardo Feldman, 12 up-and-coming composers, DJs and producers from College of the Canyons present a variety of music, dance and lights of exquisite beauty and boundless energy that will expand and challenge your expectations. Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/electronica2019.html



Thursday, May 30, 7-9 p.m. Come to The MAIN’s Harry Potter and the Quizner of Azkaban: Trivia Night. Do you think you have what it takes to be the Hermione of our trivia night? Or will your knowledge prove to be more like that of a Troll? Put on your House colors, Accio your trivia team, and head over for a night of libation and examination! Trivia Night is free to attend, and is appropriate for witches, wizards, and muggles aged 13 and older. Teams should consist of no more than 5 players. Costumes strongly encouraged. Adult beverages available for purchase. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall. Info: facebook.com/events/2695876873762326/



FF Friday, May 31, 6-9 p.m. The nonprofit Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre, will host a family fun night of animation film screenings from the students of CalArts at the NFT. A professional animator will share insights into the possibilities of an animation education and career. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit the Newhall Family Theatre. Newhall School District students will be admitted free. Students must be accompanied by an adult. Newhall Family Theatre, 24600 Walnut Street, Newhall. Info: eventbrite.com/e/animation-showcase-tickets-60097817189

Saturday, June 1, 7-9 p.m. House of Bounce is hosting a Mom’s Night In. Treat yourself to an evening of pampering and rejuvenation at House of Bounce, in association with SCV Mom Connection! At this exclusive “No Kids Allowed” event, you’ll enjoy facials, massages, complimentary food, a photobooth, and so much more! $60. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd Suite 2312, Valencia. Info: houseofbouncevalencia.com



Saturday, June 1, 7-10 p.m. From the “Yellow Submarine” to the “Brown Eyed Girl” there are a million songs that have colors in their title. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale along with our children’s choir we will sing a kaleidoscope of songs that will paint the evening just right at the “Color Me Music” concert. The featured work is “Mass in Blue,” by English composer Will Todd – not just a collaboration, but a coloration of the traditional liturgical words with the hues of contemporary jazz. $17. Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita.