The CIF-Southern Section released its All CIF-SS First Teams on Thursday and a handful of Santa Clarita Valley athletes received honors.

Baseball

Division 1

Davis Cop – Valencia

JD Callahan – West Ranch

Division 6

Andrew Pfeiffer – Trinity Classical Academy

Softball

Division 3

Adrienne Chang – West Ranch

Gianna Lombardi – West Ranch

Boys volleyball

Division 2

Zack Drake – West Ranch

Johnny Buchanan – West Ranch