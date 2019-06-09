Asia with John Payne set for Canyon Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith Sunday Signal Editor

For more than three decades, the English progressive rock band Asia has created a sound heard around the world.

Originally formed as a supergroup with members from Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Yes and The Boggles (“Video Killed the Radio Star”), Asia’s first, eponymous album remains its most commercially successful, having gone quadruple platinum; but the group reformed in 2006 — putting John Payne, who teamed up with the original lineup in 1992 — to do vocals, help rebrand the band and continue to tour and make records.

The band’s well-known sound has now known Payne as the vocalist for more than a quarter-century, so when the band plays “Heat Of The Moment,” “Here Comes The Feeling,” “Only Time Will Tell” and “Sole Survivor,” fans of the group should recognize the voice.

Payne’s vocals — the reboot of Asia has record eight studio albums and several live albums — are now joined by: Moni Scaria on guitars; Jeff Kollman on guitars; Johnny Fedevich on drums; and Jamie Hosmer on keyboards.

Opening for Asia with John Payne is Diane & The Deductibles, which bills itself as a “rocking, pop-bluesy five-piece original band,” on the group’s website.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.