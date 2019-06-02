Bonfire, Lose Your Illusion coming to Canyon Santa Clarita

Few bands in history have rocked as hard as ACDC or Guns ‘N’ Roses, and now Canyon Santa Clarita is putting the music of both on display for an epic night of tribute band action.

The Santa Clarita Valley’s premiere rock venue is ambitiously bringing Bonfire and Lose Your Illusion to the same stage for one night, Saturday, June 8.

Bonfire is no stranger to Canyon Santa Clarita, having played the venue last year. In fact, Bonfire has been a famous touring tribute act since about the turn of the century, even earning a recognition in 2012 as a nominee at the Los Angeles Music Awards that year for Best Tribute Band.

As for the other act on the bill, as the band notes on its website: “If you think you’ve experienced a true evening of destruction without having seen Lose Your Illusion, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”

This tribute act for GNR rocks with hits like “Nghttrain,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “November Rain,” among the classic Guns ‘N’ Roses hits.

If you’re a fan of the hard rock sound of the 80s and 90s, then this is definitely a can’t-miss show.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.