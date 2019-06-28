Brewers recall Valencia alumnus Keston Hiura

Valencia baseball alumnus Keston Hiura was recalled by the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Hiura is batting .329 with a slugging percentage of .681 in 213 at-bats with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions. He recorded 19 home runs and 46 RBIs on 70 hits in 57 games.

In the last five games, Hiura hit three home runs and had seven RBIs on 10 hits in 21 at-bats.

