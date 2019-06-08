C. Norman Allen | Constantly Investigating, No Legislating

With the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report that confirmed no Russian collusion by President Trump or his 2016 campaign, and no obstruction per Attorney General William Barr (based on Mueller deferring to the AG to make the determination), the Democrats remain in an out-of-control frenzy trying to perform a “do over” on the Mueller Report with constant and continuing investigations at the expense of the American people. Legislating is off of the table.

Democrats cannot accept the Mueller Report’s findings. Mueller was their “favored child” and highly respected when he was designated for the task. Embittered with the findings, Democrats are resorting to resurrection with re-investigating with demands to speak again to the same people; re-asking the same questions for which Americans already paid more than $35 million to answer.

No collusion means no crime — i.e. no complicity with Russia was committed by President Trump or anyone connected to him.

No crime committed means there’s no obstruction! One has to have intent to hide an actual crime before obstruction of justice can be made. Just like in math class, if “A” doesn’t exist, then A can’t equal B!

Real collusion was done by Hillary Clinton, her campaign and the Democratic National Committee when they ordered and bought a phony dossier by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer and known Trump hater.

Steele told the colluders the dossier’s information was unverified, yet they proceeded to use it to get FISA warrants without telling the judges the whole truth. The ill-gotten warrant, among other things, was then used to spy on the Trump campaign.

Of great importance is this was all done under the Obama presidency.

When AG Barr finishes his own investigations with Prosecutor John Durham’s input, Democrats will have much more to worry about; they’re already scrambling.

The Democrats’ unraveling increased in November 2018 when they won the majority in the House of Representatives. That win was possible because Americans wanted adequate health care legislation, which the candidates ran on.

The re-affirmed Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly promised they would work with the president for the good of the American people. That’s not happening. Their actions are promoting dissention, division, diversion and obstruction of policies to keep Americans safe.

There are two reasons for this: 1. Democrats know they can’t beat President Trump for re-election with any of the crowd of 23 they’re parading as presidential hopefuls. Therefore, they must keep the “crime theory” alive to chant “impeachment” for a negative stain on President Trump; and 2. they’re still seething that a non-politician, a brash, no-nonsense business man, like Donald Trump, could win a presidential election then do a damn fine job of running the country and bringing about a robust economy, tax breaks for most, tirelessly working to secure our border and strengthen our military.

Now, other countries once again respect the United States as they did with another “non-politician” type by the name of Ronald Reagan.

The Democratic Party has become so rabid and radical in their approaches to rule, they simply show what an ineffective political party they are.

Speaker Pelosi is directed by party radicals like 29-year-old ex-bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose Green New Deal touted by AOC didn’t get one vote when recently addressed on the Senate floor. The (Senate) Democrats refused to vote on it. Worse is the fundamental and vivid anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar and the like-minded Rashida Tlaib.

Omar’s continuing highly offensive remarks about Jews, like the “Benjamins baby” along with Tlaib’s “calming feeling about the Holocaust” should worry all Americans, and certainly Democrats, who want a future in politics.

With empty characters like Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, and Dick Blumenthal leading the impeachment charge, based on the manufactured obstruction assertion, the Democrats are showing their true colors as demonstrated by their actions to thwart all efforts by this president to get America’s business done. Democrats’ focus on non-existent crimes is needless noise-making that’s costly to America.

President Trump has succeeded on many fronts for the American people. In spite of the lack of support and cooperation from Congress, his approval numbers are up and far exceed that of Congress’ number. Furthermore, “A Harvard-Harris poll finds that 65% of Americans say Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. Sixty percent agree with Attorney General William Barr that ‘the facts and public actions of President Trump did not amount to obstruction of justice, especially since there was no underlying collusion.’ And 58& believe that, ‘Given the Mueller report … we should turn the page on investigations of President Trump.’” (May 2019, Marc Thiessen, Washington Post columnist.)

Democrats ignore the warning signs. Without any policy agenda for helping Americans, especially the middle class, as Democrats claim they do, their never-ending and expensive investigations will doom the Democratic Party to its proper burial in 2020.

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.