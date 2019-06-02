Calendar of Events: June 9, 2019 to June 23, 2019

ONGOING



FF Mondays, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Developed by Kaufman Foundation and based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the free weekly 1 Million Cups event is designed to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs around the country. American Family Funding, 28368 Constellation Rd., No. 398. Info: 1millioncups.com/santaclarita



FF Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Come to the Valencia Summit HOA Food Truck Fest! Grab a seat, talk with friends and neighbors and enjoy food from some of LA’s best food trucks. Different gourmet food trucks every Wednesday evening through August. There are tables and chairs for your convenience. Valencia Summit HOA Clubhouse parking lot, 24600 West Del Monte Drive, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/644082939374546/



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly event also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste. B, Santa Clarita. Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Come learn to dance in a fun and welcoming environment! You’ll have the chance to meet new people and enjoy Latin music and dancing every Wednesday! Doors at 6 p.m., Beginner Salsa Lessons at 7 p.m., Intermediate Salsa Lessons at 8 p.m., Social Dancing at 9 p.m. $10. The Canyon — Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351 Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com



Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita



FF Fridays, 4 p.m. Come to a movie at the water park with Hurricane Harbor’s “Dive-In Movies.” Cool off in the Forgotten Sea Wave Pool while a popular movie plays on a large screen above you. Our Dive-In Movies experience will show a different movie select Fridays and gives you the unique opportunity to float in the water while you watch. Screenings are free with park admission. Check the website for lineup and details. Info: sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/special-events/dive-movies



Fridays, June 14 to August 2, 7-9:30 p.m. Returning for its 20th year, Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series will feature regional, national and international entertainers in a family friendly, street-party setting, offering activities for adults and children. Artists set to perform include the Delgado Brothers, Jim Gustin and Truth Jones, Jim Gibson, Tony Galla and Kelly’s Lot. In addition, the scheduled series will bring a variety of activities for the whole family as well as a variety of food and beverages, including wine and beer for the adults. No pets, outside food or beverages are allowed, and admission is free. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia. Info: Contact Barbara Myler at (661) 290-2911.



FF Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

FF Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to noon Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org



FF Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers and much more. The event is free. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall. Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org



Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. Every week, a great group of Gourmet Food Trucks to get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate so that each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables and chairs are provided and it is handicap accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/



Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and save at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet! Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more! Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Sunday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2,000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. The community is invited to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/



FF Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: gentlebarn.org/california/



Second Saturday of the month, noon Drifters Cocktails is rolling out a new “BBQ and Brews” event the second Saturday of every month all summer long! Order some tri-tip, check out the vendors, enjoy the music and then stay late for karaoke and dancing! 18240 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2726811647392678/



EVENTS BY DATE

FF Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Southern California Monopoly Tournament in support of Temple Beth Ami and Family Promise SCV will be held at Vincenzo’s Newhall Pizza at 24504 1/2 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita. Tournament Play for those 9 and older.



FF Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come to family day at Pinot’s Palette and create a whimsical cupcake painting with your kids. Kids age 6 and older. $30. 25850 Mcbean Parkway, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: pinotspalette.com/valencia



FF Wednesday, June 5, 10 a.m. The Santa Clarita City Council invites the public to attend an unveiling ceremony for the newest public art sculpture in Santa Clarita called “Imag_ne” by Australian artist Emma Anna. The blank space invites people to stand in place of the missing “I” to help complete the word. To attend, please RSVP to Kathleen Herrera. Info: (661) 255-4939, [email protected], SantaClaritaArts.com.



FF Saturday June 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On display will be specialty & charity quilts, an assortment of fabric creations utilizing applique, pierced, sewing and long arm quilts. Entertainment, sewing demonstrations and a merchants fair.



Tuesday, June 11, 9 a.m. to noon The city of Santa Clarita will hold a parenting class, called “Behavior: What Are Children Telling Us?” to help parents follow reasonable and prudent standards with strategies and tools to help identify what children may be communicating through their behavior and how to create positive, supportive experiences. College of the Canyons, Early Childhood Education Building A, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Register to attend at secure.rec1.com/CA/city-santa-clarita/catalog.



Thursday, June 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Presented by the city of Santa Clarita, the course “Living with Teens (Again!) Can Be Challenging!” will help grandparents learn how to approach different social, cognitive, physical and emotional changes for their teenage grandchildren, as well as help understand and support them. College of the Canyons, Early Childhood Education Building B 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Register to attend at secure.rec1.com/CA/city-santa-clarita/catalog.



Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Menagerie Theatre Works presents Henrik Ibsen’s classic play “The Wild Duck.” Set in the 1950s in the United States, it follows the Ekdal family in their struggle with deep family secrets, societal expectations, and the image of the perfect family. Shows will continue on June 15-16, both at 2 p.m. Admission costs $20 and seating is first come, first serve. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: If you require ADA seating, please call 661-290-2255 at least 24 hours prior to show time. Order tickets at atthemain.org/tickets/the-wild-duck-61947475567/.



Saturday, June 15, 9:00 a.m. to noon Find inspiration and a variety of water-conserving shrubs, natives and vines that thrive in the SCV with the latest SCV Water Gardening Class, “Shrubs and Native Plants.” SCV Water 27234 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Contact Karen Denkinger at [email protected].



Saturday, June 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Participants of “Family Cooking Part 3 – Dinner: Create Delicious Dinners and Wow the Family” will learn how to make nutrient-dense and balanced dinners to amaze the entire family. Learn how to get your children involved in preparing and cooking family meals they will enjoy. Some vegetarian and vegan meals that everyone will love will be included, as well as money-saving tips for grocery shopping. College of the Canyons, Early Childhood Education Building B 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Register to attend at secure.rec1.com/CA/city-santa-clarita/catalog.



Saturday, June 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Run by the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder/County Clerk, the Vote Center Placement Project, which will help decide vote centers across Los Angeles County for upcoming elections, will hold a community input event. Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall. Info: To learn more about the Vote Center Placement Project, visit vsap.lavote.net/vote-center-placement-project/.



Saturday, June 15, noon to 7 p.m. Come join us in Santa Clarita for the second annual Rotary People’s Choice Car Show. A high attendance is expected, so arrive early. Bring lounge chairs, take in the live band, beer garden, food, raffles, auction, vendors and really cool vehicles. Bring the whole family and help us end homelessness. Admission is free, but to enter a vehicle will cost $30. Southern California Innovation Park, 25134 Rye Canyon Loop Valencia. Info: Contact Glenn Terry at (661) 312-7268 or email at [email protected].



Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. Artist Julie Crouch will hold a watercolor demonstration in a meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Crouch teaches watercolor weekly at the City of San Gabriel Community Services Department and at Creative Arts Group in Sierra Madre, on the Mid-Valley Arts League, served on the Board of National Watercolor Society, a Signature Member of Watercolor West and the Western Colorado Watercolor Society. This event is free and open to the public. Barnes & Noble Valencia, 23630 Valencia Blvd. Info: Contact Olga Kaczmar at (661) 254-5267.



Wednesday, June 19, 5-8 p.m. Join the SCV Chamber of Commerce for its inaugural POP-UP Biz Expo. The POP-UP Biz Expo is designed to be a format for local businesses to best showcase their company’s products and services in a new way which allows businesses to better network with each other. The expo is free and welcomes both businesses and consumers to walk around the expo and meet other businesses. California Institute of the Arts 24700 McBean Pkwy, Valencia. Info: Contact [email protected] to register.



Thursday, June 20, 7-10 p.m. The Santa Clarita community is invited to the latest art exhibit reception for “Feminine Harmony” by Fahimeh Shamsapour. Guests attending this free reception will enjoy light refreshments and have an opportunity to meet the artist. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: For more details about the exhibition, visit santaclaritaarts.com/2019/05/22/feminine-harmony/.



Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Members of the Santa Clarita Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and their skills. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Castaic Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: To learn more about the Santa Clarita Amateur Radio Club, go to w6jw.org.



Saturday, June 22, 2-4 p.m. In this two-part show presented by The Dumas Players, “The Grieving Widows’ Auxiliary; Parts I and II” looks at the lives of aging, but spunky widows who meet monthly to help one another through the grieving process while also plotting to snag their next husband by any means necessary. General admission costs $20, $15 for students and seniors. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: Part I will be shown on Saturday, while Part II will premiere Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. For those who require ADA Seating, please contact (661) 290-2255 at least 24 hours prior to show time so we can reasonably accommodate your request. Buy tickets at atthemain.org/tickets/the-grieving-widows-auxiliary-i-and-ii-56676785792/.



Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. Santa Clarita’s all-saxophone ensemble, Saxstravaganza, will be playing a free concert in Hart Hall inside William S. Hart Regional Park. The program will offer listeners a wide variety of musical styles, including classical and movie themes, marches, tangos, rags and jigs. Admission is free. William S. Hart Hall 24151 Newhall Ave, Newhall. Info: For details about other Friends of Hart Park and Museum events, visit friendsofhartpark.com.