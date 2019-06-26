Duane Mooring | York Columns Blindly Loyal to Trump

In response to Byron York’s column on June 20, “Why Trump-Russia Isn’t Watergate,” again, I find Byron York’s simplistic pro-Trump series to be extraordinarily illogical, poorly thought out and blindly loyal to Trumpism.

Of course, Watergate is dissimilar to Trump’s problems in many, many ways. That’s not news and not a point worth making. The only thing interesting about the article is that he notes that Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress during Watergate. If Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress today, Trump would not be in office now.

It’s also laughable that Byron implies that if the media of today had existed back in 1974, Nixon could have beat the rap and that indicates that our current use of media for demagoguery to support lies is somehow better.

Duane Mooring

Castaic