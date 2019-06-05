Registration deadline for Pop-Up Business Expo nears

Local businesses have until Friday to register for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Pop-Up Business Expo.



The free event, which aims to serve as a new marketing platform for businesses, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the main gallery at California Institute of the Arts.



Participating businesses can register with a $175 fee for SCV Chamber members and a $275 fee for not-yet-members.



For more information on the Biz Expo, visit scvchamber.com or email [email protected]