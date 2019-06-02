What’s Happening in the SCV

It’s a busy time in the Santa Clarita Valley. The end of the school year is in sight and summer is on the horizon. Graduations and Father’s Day (June 16) will keep SCV families busy, as well as traditional summertime, fun time activities. SCV high schools will hold graduations the last week of May and first week of June. College of the Canyons graduation is May 31.



Saturday, June 1

Music in the Park

William S. Hart Regional Park Hart Picnic Area, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, 91321.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s William S. Hart Regional Park, invites the community to attend its “Music in the Park Series”, featuring 50’s & 60’s Oldies, Classic Country and Classic Rock, Motown and Pop, played by DJ Al Ewing under the shade trees of Hart Park’s picnic area. The June 1 event features the theme “Human Power at Hart” and the community is invited to a human powered vehicle rally for bicycles and tricycles of all kinds, multi-passenger, buggies, scooters and skates and custom peddle powered vehicles. Free. Info: https://friendsofhartpark.com/



Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley celebrated their 45th Annual Benefit Auction at the Hyatt Regency, Valencia on Saturday June 4. The theme for the benefit was “Prom the Sequel”. The room at the Hyatt for the sold-out event was awash with color. 0604

The Boys & Girls Club 48th Annual Auction “Superheroes”

Hyatt Regency Valencia Ballroom, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.

5 p.m.

The Auction is the SCV’s premier charitable event with silent and live auctions and a seated gourmet dinner. Support afterschool programs for local youth who need us the most. All proceeds go directly to programs that create impact in the community by inspiring and enabling the next generation of leaders. Info: (661) 254-2582 or www.scvbgc.org/auction



Color Me Music Santa Clarita Master Chorale

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, 91355.

7 p.m.

From “Yellow Submarine” to “Brown Eyed Girl,” there are a million songs that have colors in their titles. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale can’t sing them all, but, along with its children’s choir, it will sing a kaleidoscope of songs that will paint the evening just right. The featured work is “Mass in Blue” by English composer Will Todd. It is not just a collaboration, but a coloration of the traditional liturgical words with the hues of contemporary jazz. Info and tickets: www.scmasterchorale.org



The Local Group SCV Astronomy Club Observing

Chuchupate Ranger Station, 34580 Lockwood Valley Road, Frazier Park, 93225.

8 p.m.

The monthly club observing outing up by Mt. Frazier. The public is welcome. You do not need a telescope. Many club members enjoy bringing their scopes up to this relatively dark location not too far out of town for a full night of observing and astrophotography. Many other clubs typically join in as well. It’s a very friendly crowd so don’t be shy about asking to look through someone’s telescope. Be considerate and arrive before sundown and park with your lights facing away from the telescopes. Red flashlights only. Located up the hill from the Chuchupate Ranger Station off Frazier Mountain Road (FS 8N04). Directions and info: http://lgscv.org



Saturday, June 8

The Tales of Beatrix Potter & Hansel and Gretel Santa Clarita Ballet

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, 91355.

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Join the Santa Clarita Ballet Company as it celebrates its 25th year. The company will re-stage its original production of “The Tales of Beatrix Potter.” Enjoy the many delightful characters: Jemima Puddle-Duck, Mr. Jeremy Fisher and Peter Rabbit, to name a few. The company will also present “Hansel & Gretel,” a new production. Choreography is set to the famous opera score composed by Engelbert Humperdinck.

Tickets: (661) 251-0366. Info: www.santaclaritaballet.net



Route 66 Classic Car Show

Route 66 Classic Grill, 18730 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, 91351.

5-9 p.m.

Celebrate 20 years hosting Classic Car Shows, there will be 125+ classic vehicles on display as well as live music, raffles, food and full bar. Admission is free and vehicle registration is $10. Fundraiser for the SCV Rotary Club. Info: www.route66classicgrill.com



Saturday, Sunday, June 8-9

SCV Quilt Guild Show

William S Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, 91321.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The SCV Quilt Guild presents an exhibition of Quilting and Fabric Arts. Large and small quilts, Wearables, Tuffetts, etc. On display will be Specialty and Charity Quilts, an assortment of fabric creations utilizing applique, pierced, sewing, and long arm quilts. Entertainment, sewing demonstrations and a merchant fair. $5 suggested donation for show admission. Info: https://scvquiltguild.org



Saturday, June 15

Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club president Dwight McDonald, right, and Jim Fulmer examine a 1960 Corvette at the club’s annual Corvette show held at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country on Saturday, September 29, 2018. (Photo by Dan Watson)

Rotary Second Annual People’s Choice Car Show

Southern California Innovation Park, 25134 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia, 91355.

Noon-7 p.m.

Bring lounge chairs, take in the live band, beer garden, food, raffles, auction, vendors and really cool vehicles this free family-friendly fundraiser to end homelessness. To register your vehicle contact: Glenn Terry (661) 312-7268 cell or [email protected]. $30 to enter your vehicle in show. #carshow scvrotary rotarysunrise familypromise thevillagefamilyservices bridgetohome



Sugar Daddy Half Marathon

Iron Horse Trailhead, 25311 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, 91355

Check in 5 a.m. Race 6 a.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day by kicking off the weekend with an awesome race taking you on a scenic tour through the beautiful Santa Clarita Valley. Run with friends, family and kids and earn a medal and a special ice cream treat after finishing the race. Info: https://sugardaddymarathon.com/#welcome



Third Annual Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, 91350

2-10 p.m.

Bring the family and chairs for a day filled with great country music, great food and craft beer. Food and beer available for purchase. Children 10 and under are free with an adult. Entertainment: Gabby Barrett, Adam Doleac, Devin Dawson, High Valley and Jake Owen. Info: www.bootsandbrews.com/santaclarita

Twilight Hike

Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, 91321.

8 p.m.

The hike runs for about an hour. Park staff and the Nature Center Docents split groups and courses through the different trails in the dark. Come howl at the moon. Info: http://www.placerita.org



Wednesday, June 19

Pop-Up Biz Expo

California Institute of the Arts 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355.

5-8 p.m.

Join the SCV Chamber of Commerce for the inaugural POP-UP Biz Expo, a showcase of SCV businesses in the Main Gallery at CalArts. Entrance is free. Public welcome. Info: www.scvchamber.com



Wednesday, June 26

Artist Reception Quilts for All

Santa Clarita City Hall, First Floor Gallery, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

6-8 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild promotes the art of quilting through sharing, friendship, education and meaningful service to the community. The quilts in this exhibit have been created by members of The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild. Light appetizers, live music and meet the artists featured in the exhibition. Info: http://santaclaritaarts.com/2019/04/22/quilts-for-all/



Saturday, June 29

SCV Summer Art Fair

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, 91350.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A fun, free, Insta-worthy event featuring Santa Clarita Valley artists and crafters with original art and crafts, Instagram art walls, art installations, face painting, henna tattoos, caricatures, live painting, games, family fun. Info: www.facebook.com/events/422121881679772/



Ongoing through June 22

Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, 91321.

“Moonlight and Magnolias”

Hilarious small-cast comedy about the making of a Hollywood epic, “Gone with the Wind.” Inspired by actual events. Visit website for dates, times and tickets: www.canyontheatre.org/moonlight-and-magnolias

“The Importance of Being Ernest”

Oscar Wilde’s enduring Victorian comedy about mistaken identities and relationship hijinks. Visit website for dates, times and tickets: www.canyontheatre.org/being-earnest