Bill Miranda: Beach Bus, Summer Trolley service are back and better than ever

Don’t let the hot summer weather and high gas prices stop you from exploring Santa Clarita and Southern California this season. You can get around town and around the region in the cool, air-conditioned comfort of our Santa Clarita Transit buses. No matter where you come from or where you are going, Santa Clarita Transit is committed to providing fast and reliable service.

In addition to various routes that run through Santa Clarita, the city also offers commuter express routes that take passengers to and from neighboring areas, including North Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Warner Center and Century City.

It’s never been easier to spend a day at the beach! Skip the traffic and parking hassles by hopping a ride on the city’s Summer Beach Bus. Passengers can take the bus from Santa Clarita to the beach and have fun in Santa Monica through Sept. 1. There are numerous departure locations throughout the city, and with a $3 fare; you can load your towels, coolers and even boogie boards for an unforgettable day in the sun! Just think about the gallons of gas and time you will be saving using public transit.

Those who are looking to stay local this summer can look no further than our popular Summer Trolley, which has welcomed more than 1,000 passengers since it began service in May. Running through September, the service takes passengers, in the city’s iconic trolley, to and from Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor each day for free. Thanks to the city’s partnership with local hotels and tourist destinations, the Summer Trolley now offers evening service from hotels to Town Center Drive – home to the Westfield Valencia Town Center, which includes popular attractions like Saddle Ranch Chop House, Black N’ Blue Restaurant, The Dudes Brewing Company and The Cheesecake Factory. Take a short walk down the street to the Hyatt Regency and you’ll find yourself enjoying some of the freshest seafood on the West Coast at the new Greater Pacific Restaurant and Bar.

It’s fun-filled destinations like these that make our transit service one of a kind, and your city thanks you for your participation. In the same way you would recommend a movie to a friend, my fellow council members and I encourage you to invite your friends and family to take advantage of these seasonal services as they are a great way to beat the heat this summer. I came to Santa Clarita because of the top-notch schools for my daughters. Couple that with our high quality of transportation services, and it all adds up to the best place to live in Southern California!

For more information about the Summer Beach Bus, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com and stay up to date with all things transit by following the city’s Transit Twitter account at (@SCTBus). Go to VisitSantaClarita.com for a complete route schedule of the Summer Trolley and don’t forget to follow our tourism page on Instagram (@VisitSantaClarita).



Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

