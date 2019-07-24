Cameron Smyth: City sponsors help create summer fun

You and your friends are having a wonderful time rocking out to the live band performing at the City of Santa Clarita’s free Concerts in the Park show at Central Park. As the sky gets darker, you notice folks around you are wearing vibrant glow necklaces — waving them in the air as they dance. These fun additions to a hot summer night are giveaways distributed by Logix Federal Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the Concerts in the Park concert series.



This experience created by Logix is an example of an event activation made possible through the city’s Business Sponsorship Program. Event activation experiences get people talking in a way that translates into positive, long-lasting action.



A presenting sponsor of city events for more than a decade, Logix prides itself on giving back to the community and its members in innovating and unique ways. Instead of passing out random trinkets, they thoughtfully selected items that would add to the event experience or could be used throughout the summer. Aside from glow necklaces, Logix is also distributing an assortment of items, changing weekly. Giveaways include sunglasses, mini footballs, beach bags, hand sanitizers, shopping bags and even stadium-approved clear bags, for when you take in a live performance or sporting event.



Another great example of a city business sponsor is Snow Orthodontics. Last year, they brought actual snow for families to play in at the Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall. Snow Orthodontics does not work in the snow business; they provide orthodontic care, but the use of snow– a fun play on the company name — provided them with the opportunity to interact within the community in a way that’s much more engaging than say, a booth displaying dental models.



However, the city’s Business Sponsorship Program is far more encompassing than just event activations.



By providing a financial contribution, businesses can help fund an event, facility or project while gaining widespread brand visibility.



For example, depending on the sponsorship agreement, a business can name a city recreational facility such as a softball field, provide youth sports and recreation scholarships, have a booth at the popular annual Cowboy Festival or become the official local sponsor of a world-class event such as the Amgen Tour of California.



The program benefits everyone; the city of Santa Clarita’s business sponsors are crucial in bringing cultural arts and entertainment to our community. It is through their investment we are able to provide a robust line-up of quality events that everyone in the community can enjoy.

Cameron Smyth is the mayor pro tem of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]