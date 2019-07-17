City launches new art discussion series at The Main

The city of Santa Clarita is launching a brand new art discussion series aimed at encouraging local artists to share, discuss and learn about critical topics in art.



Art Tank was created for artists from all backgrounds and levels of expertise in the Santa Clarita community. The free program is open to the public and will be hosted at The Main, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.



The first discussion is called “Making/Finding Time to Create Art,” and will take place on Tuesday, July 30, from 7-9 p.m.



This discussion will cover tips on how to use your time more effectively to achieve more significant results. Attendees are also encouraged to share their successful tools and ideas for organization and time management, the city said in a news release.



To learn more about the Art Tank discussion series, contact Jeff Barber at [email protected] or call 661-290-2256. For details regarding other city art programs, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

