We just viewed a local movie titled, “Yesterday,” a superb film with a unique and clever story concept.

Everything! The comedy, casting, acting, writing, etc., give the audiences a “good feeling.” The director brings a fresh and unique look and style to this film. Add many of the musical contributions of the Beatles and you end up with this season’s best.

We recommended “Green Book” last year. This is truly another winner!

Dick Ramirez

Valencia