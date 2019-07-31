An unmistakably tropical vibe has descended on Old Town Newhall as the monthly [email protected] series cruises through August with music, dancing, a block party and more.

The party begins on Thursday, August 1 at The Main, located at 24266 Main St., at the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Show from 7 to 9 p.m. International award-winning magician Chris Lopez will entertain the audience with a performance that will show why he’s received seven magic awards and headlined shows around the world. Additional performers in August include magic from Brian Hoffman; storytelling with Tom Crawford and Emerson Dameron; music with Joe Romersa and from Doug and Rich; poetry by Mai Do; comedy from Maria Delgado and Aidan Park; and a screening of the short film “Actress Unseen.”

JAM Sessions returns to the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St., on August 8 from 7. to 9 p.m. with lessons in swing dancing. Attendees will boogie the night away as Shea Hanson breaks down swing dance steps, pivots and turns that anyone can master. Singles and couples of all ages are welcome to learn the steps then dance to live music from The Big Butter Jazz Band, a group dedicated to playing traditional New Orleans jazz.

A Havana Nights SENSES Block Party is set for August 15, starting at 7 p.m. Attendees can expect Latin jazz music and an opportunity to learn new dance moves, such as the Tango and Salsa. Swing by early for dinner at the event or from restaurants in Newhall, then top the evening off with a mojito from the on-street bar, this month sponsored by Newhall Refinery.

Also on August 15, The Main will host an artist reception for its newest exhibit, “Abstract Realism,” from artist Brad Sergi. Abstract Realism is an art form that marries the two contradictory terms, using abstract patterns, colors and textures to complement realistic art that aims to replicate nature. Guests attending the free reception will enjoy light refreshments and have an opportunity to meet Sergi from 7 to 10 p.m. “Abstract Realism” will be on display at The Main from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6.

The Note by Note music night on August 22 concludes the month’s lineup of events from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Main. Featured performers in August include James Houlahan, J.C. Hyke, Ian Stahl and Baker’s Brew Band. Artists interested in performing at Note by Note can learn more on ThursdaysAtNewhall.com/NotebyNote.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s [email protected] events, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the city’s Arts and Events office at 661-250-3787.

