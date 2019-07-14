How to create an eye-catching gallery wall

Gallery walls, also called moment walls, are one of today’s hottest home decor trends. Gallery walls enable homeowners to create visually appealing groupings of photos, frames, wall art and much more to dress up any room in the house.

Gallery walls can make a statement in the living room, add finesse to an entryway or showcase special items along a staircase. One need only do a quick internet search or browse through lifestyle magazines to see examples of gallery walls for inspiration.

Anyone with a little determination can design a gallery wall.

Find your muse

The first step to creating a gallery wall is to choose a theme. If floral prints are your thing or you love abstract art, build your gallery around these elements. You can even use color or frame style as the coordinating factor.

Take your time

Some people rush into creating gallery walls, and that can be a mistake. Spend time picking out pieces and trying different combinations before you take out the hammer and hardware. The mix should be captivating and look like it was a curated collection. Some pieces can be high-end, while others may be picked up at flea markets or even be your own artwork or photography.

Experiment with dimensions and levels

Gallery walls need not be restricted to flat photos on a wall. Texture and depth can be used in wall designs. Intersperse shelving, sconces, wooden letters, clocks and more to make the gallery even more eclectic.

Feel free to build the gallery around items that are in the house, such as windows or televisions. This can help electronics blend into the design.

Establish your focal point

Pottery Barn suggests making the center of the display at eye level, roughly 66 inches off the ground. Then build the gallery out from around that focal point. There are many patterns that can be built into the gallery, from “spiral” to “centered” to “reflection” designs.

Create a template

Lay the gallery design on the floor and cut newspapers or other paper to the size of each piece. Use masking tape to position these guides on the wall, trying a few arrangements until you are happy with the finished product. Then replace the paper with the artwork.

Hang items with precision

Don’t skimp on technique. Use a ruler, level and the right tools. This ensures pieces are straight and in line with others.

Gone are the days when large pieces of artwork fill empty walls. Gallery designs add statements and can balance rooms in creative ways.