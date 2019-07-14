Thirty and thriving: Celebrating three decades of Concerts in the Park

Picture this: colorful lawn chairs and blankets strewn across the grass at Central Park, live music amplified over the crowd, while children frolic with friends under the park lights. What could make for a more perfect summer evening than spending time outdoors and listening to great music with your family and friends?

The City’s residents look forward to Concerts in the Park each summer here in Santa Clarita. The family-friendly environment, beautiful outdoor space and live music make the concert series a highlight each year. Residents and visitors alike can make their way to Central Park on Saturday evenings to experience what has become a Santa Clarita staple.

This year, I am proud to say the City is celebrating 30 years of this summertime tradition! Get ready for a diverse and talented lineup to mark the 30th anniversary of Concerts in the Park!

Every Saturday night through Aug. 24, a different musical act will take to the stage at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. Each concert in the series, this year presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will begin at 7 p.m. and feature talented musicians playing the songs of some of the most popular groups of all time – plus some original local talent!

This week’s show on July 20 will feature Prussia, a band based in nearby North Hollywood. This four-member group will wow the crowd with their original blues, funk and soul-inspired music. As the sun goes down and the stage lights up, attendees will groove to the band’s self-described “West Coast Funk.”

Next week, tribute band Queen Nation will rock your world with their electric performance that captures the image, sound and stage presence of vintage Queen. The rest of the series will include music by popular artists like Fleetwood Mac, The Grateful Dead, Prince and more. As you can see, this summer’s lineup will cater to a wide range of musical tastes.

What concert experience would be complete without some tasty snacks? Attendees can picnic on the grass each week with delicious food and treats from a variety of vendors.

It makes me happy to think that community members who started attending Concerts in the Park when it began 30 years ago are now enjoying the experience with their children and even grandchildren. The City enjoys providing opportunities for our community to come together for free events.

These concerts, and the sense of community they help create, are just one of the many things that truly make Santa Clarita a great place to live. I hope you will join us at Central Park this summer!

For more details about Concerts in the Park, including the full lineup, please visit santa-clarita.com/Concerts.