Volunteer registration for 25th Annual River Rally now open

The city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday registration is now open to volunteer for the 25th annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 21.

This year, volunteers will clean a portion of the Santa Clara River behind the Newhall Community Center, at 22421 Market St., in Old Town Newhall.

Families, clubs, scout troops, churches and businesses interested in volunteering must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. In addition to the river cleanup, volunteers can sign up to help with volunteer check-in, water and gloves distribution, arts and crafts, riverbed watch and biologist training line control.

To further help the environment, volunteers are encouraged to carpool, walk, bike or use public transportation and bring their own reusable water bottle. The event features an environmental expo where participants can learn about everything green from recycling, air quality, pollution prevention, water quality, open space preservation and wildlife conservation.

For more information about volunteering for the River Rally and other volunteer opportunities with the city, contact Gabby Vera, volunteer engagement coordinator, at [email protected] or 661-250-3708.

