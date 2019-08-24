C. Norman Allen | The Disastrous Plans of the Democrats

After watching the second round of the Democrats’ presidential candidate debates, I have a foreboding thought that every agenda the candidates try and expound on to “benefit” our lives would turn out to be a fiscal and governmental disastrous nightmare if they all came true.

One of the agenda items promoted vigorously by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren is their “Medicare for All” policy. They are both near-front runners along with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Their agendas make me wonder if they ever achieved a passing grade in a math class. They seem to not realize at all the kind of numbers they are talking about to pay for plans they demand on the campaign trail.

First of all, having a government-run, single-payer medical system in this large country of ours just makes no sense and would not work in the short run let alone the long run. “Socialized medicine” means killing our employer-based health insurance plan and replacing it with a “one-size-fits-all” plan. The plan would be useless with complicated, entangled rules and government red-tape regulations. It would be a miracle if we would ever get in to see a doctor for regular visits or heaven forbid a major surgery!

It is no secret that in some countries, like Canada, it’s common to have to wait six months for life-saving treatments and/or testing for major illnesses like cancer and heart surgeries. That’s beyond disastrous.

It was an eye-opener to see that the vast majority of the candidates did not raise their hands when asked if they’d give up their comfortable health plans to go into “the system”; a resounding “NO”!

U.S. Rep. John Delaney, Maryland, was one of the voices of reason on this subject during the last Democratic debate. He indicated how many hospitals throughout the nation would have to close under a “Medicare for All” plan because they would not receive the kinds of payment required to stay open. Also, to compound the problem, all of the candidates at a previous debate raised their hands on supporting a Medicare plan for illegal immigrants!

Our America has people who are legalized citizens who do not have health insurance and yet the vast majority of the Democrats’ presidential candidates demand we will provide for the illegal residents among us, who broke laws to get here and remain in our country, for free!

All of this means large tax increases on the American workers now and for generations after us. Yes, American citizens will pay hugely for this nonsense only to watch it fail and crumble into another big mess created by the Democrats.

This agenda item is equally bad, with regard to financial impact, as the other infamous item, the “Green New Deal,” the leftist program that is disguised as a climate-saving resolution designed to keep the Earth from “ending” in 12 years! Where do they get their figures for this kind of baloney? It’s already been assessed that such a deal would cost nearly $100 trillion! Each “trillion” is 1,000 billions! That’s more money that all the world’s countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) combined! And to compound the craziness, people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claim “we’ll just tax the rich.”

The Green New Deal is actually a change in the way our economy would be run, which would lead to horrible downturns in business, massive layoffs, and companies fleeing the country like wild horses during a barn fire. The U.S. Senate recently voted down the Green New Deal 57-0 with not one Democrat voting in favor. That just shows you how flawed and unacceptable it would be. The American public has very low approvals of both “Medicare for All” and the “Green New Deal.”

Do not get me started on the “decriminalization” of illegal crossings of our border. We do not have to imagine much the insanity of having to watch the dangerous drug cartels and MS-13 gangs dancing in the streets if decriminalization was ever approved by our judicial system. These treacherous people already walk through our porous border to wreak havoc on our country. People who want to come here for a better life need to do so legally and not just pull the “asylum” card as that dog won’t hunt. Period.

So perhaps much of the nightmare that could come true won’t, and common sense and logical thinking will prevail with more reasonable agendas by the political parties in the coming 2020 elections.

I can now sleep better hoping that these agendas will not fool the voting public as much as the Democratic candidates think they will.

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.