COC alumnus Jason Pierre-Paul cleared to resume rehab

Former College of the Canyons football defensive standout Jason Pierre-Paul was cleared by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and independent doctors to resume rehab on Tuesday.

Pierre-Paul was seen at Buccaneers’ practice on Tuesday without a neck brace, the first time since he sustained a fractured vertebra in a one-car accident nearly four months ago.

A timeline hasn’t been established for when the veteran defensive end will be able to resume practicing, but today’s news marked a crucial first step to getting closer to playing.

In his lone season at COC, Pierre-Paul logged 51 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, and was named to the All-Western State Conference First Team. He also received All-American honors.