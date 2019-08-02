Judy Reinsma | Heath Column Nailed It

Once again Joshua Heath has nailed it. His opinion column “America’s Total Breakdown: Our Post-Decency Era” (July 30) beautifully lays out the way the current administration, specifically the man who heads it, Donald Trump, has degraded the level of presidential behavior, debased the language of political discourse, and destroyed the moral power of the office of the president of the United States.

The governing of our great nation and its standing in the world have been dealt a terrible blow by this reality show carnival barker president and his minions. Let us hope that whoever succeeds him is able to restore the luster of decency, competency and honesty to our nation’s governance, as it has been severely tarnished by the hatred, incompetence and mendacity spewing forth from this White House.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita