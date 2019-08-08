Mildred (Millie) Hubert | Nothing Being Done About Immigration

Isn’t it amazing at how many politicians visit our southern border and say tsk, tsk, all those poor refugees, how deplorable their living conditions are and then go back to D.C. and DO NOTHING! Well, they do schedule hearings and then go on their summer recess. Nothing is being done until they return in September while our Border Patrol is doing their best with no help from Washington.

You can bet that if Hillary Clinton had been elected there would be a wall like she, Chuck Schumer, et al, wanted years ago, and all kinds of things done when thousands and thousands of “refugees” marched through Central America to our border. Who are they kidding with all their expressions of disgust? The problem is that they do not want to do anything to help. They only want to make our president look bad and are vying for the Hispanic vote.

They should be working on changing our immigration laws in an expeditious manner. We are a nation of laws, after all.

Mildred (Millie) Hubert

Santa Clarita