Rich Oster | The Question No One Wants Answered

As I listened to the patrician questioning being thrown at Mr. Robert Mueller, it occurred to me that one simple question would have cleared up the entire matter.

That question: “Mr. Mueller, if Mr. Trump were a private citizen, would there have been sufficient evidence to bring charges for any felony?”

A simple yes or no answer would have resolved the matter. Not one of our elected officials wanted that question posed, because if it had been asked, neither side could spin Mr. Mueller’s testimony to suit their political agenda.

Rich Oster

Saugus