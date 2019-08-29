The SCV remains important hub for filming

By Holly Schroeder, President & CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.

“Hollywood North” has become a common moniker of the Santa Clarita Valley in reference to the large amount of filming that takes place here. And it’s true — there are many TV shows, feature films, music videos and commercials shot in our region.

The Santa Clarita Valley has always been popular with the film industry. Our varied and beautiful terrain, proximity to Los Angeles, location at the edge of the 30 Mile Zone, and our numerous movie ranches and sound stages make it an ideal location for filming.

There is no doubt that SCV is a happening location for filming, and with space at sound stages at a premium, our region has added several more over the past year to accommodate the demand including the expansion of Santa Clarita Studios and the addition of L.A. North Studios in Valencia Industrial Center. These new soundstages bring the region’s total number close to 40.

If you look beyond the twinkle of Tinseltown (North), you will see that the Santa Clarita Valley is also home to a growing number of companies that work in the background to support the film industry. Illumination Dynamics, a leader in providing lighting, grip and power distribution services to the live entertainment industry, announced their plans to relocate from Sylmar to The Center at Needham Ranch. Triscenic Productions which provides transportation and storage solutions for movie studios has expanded multiple times in SCV. Elite Media Technologies, a post-production company that partners with Nexflix and others, recently relocated to the Santa Clarita Valley from Burbank, and Richard Photo Lab, a company that specializes in film and video processing and printing is expanding to a new, larger facility by the end of the year.

We expect this trend to continue — the Santa Clarita Valley remains one of the most filmed locations in California and the public’s demand for content will continue to drive expansion in the industry. The SCV is a great location for all businesses, including show business, due to our educated and talented workforce, pro-business environment, commitment to remaining the most business-friendly region in L.A. County, and our convenient location as the gateway to Los Angeles.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique, private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. If you’d like more information, contact the SCV EDC at (661) 288-4400 or [email protected]