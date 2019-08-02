TMU Insider: West Ranch alumnus joins men’s basketball team

Ryan Beddeo, a combo guard with NCAA Division 1 experience and local roots, has signed to play for The Master’s University men’s basketball team in 2019-2020.

Beddeo starred at West Ranch before stints at Fresno State and Saddleback College. He brings two years of eligibility to TMU, and he hopes to make the most of it.

“My main goal is to win,” Beddeo said, “and I think a lot of people here have that same goal, to do something special.”

At West Ranch, Beddeo was one of the area’s best players, averaging 24 points per game as a senior in 2014-15 and winning two Foothill League titles.

He appeared in three games for Fresno State during the 2016-2017 season before transferring to Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. At Master’s, he joins a team that went 83-14 over the last three years and has won back-to-back Golden State Athletic Conference regular-season titles.

One thing that caught Beddeo’s attention was the Mustangs’ style of play.

“Just the tempo they play with. They play fast, they have fun, and there’s a lot of talent,” Beddeo said of a Master’s team that averaged 90 points per game last year, fifth most in NAIA Division 1. “… I think as a team we have a lot of guys who play hard and play for each other so that’s the main thing I’m looking forward to, playing with guys who are unselfish and having fun.”

Master’s coach Kelvin Starr believes the 6-foot-2 Beddeo will be a key contributor as the Mustangs pursue a fourth-consecutive trip to NAIA nationals. TMU graduated NAIA All-Americans Hansel Atencia and Delewis Johnson from last year’s 27-win team, but it returns three starters, including 6-foot-10 senior Tim Soares, a two-time All-American.

“Ryan is a great addition to an already loaded recruiting class,” Starr said. “He can play both guard spots and will be a key leader for us. He will add athleticism and experience.”

Beddeo will see a familiar face in TMU’s backcourt. He played with senior Darryl McDowell-White at Fresno State, and when both players left, Beddeo encouraged McDowell-White to check out Master’s. The move was to TMU’s benefit.

Over the last two seasons, McDowell-White has been one of the Mustangs’ best on-ball defenders, and, last year, he was one of its best marksmen. He averaged 10.5 points per game in 2018-19 on 40% shooting from beyond the arc.

“We’ve stayed in touch and talked every day since, whether he’s in Australia or here,” Beddeo said of McDowell-White, an Australia native. “… We’re definitely excited to be teammates again.”

McDowell-White said he expects Beddeo to bring “another level of professionalism and experience to the team.”

“On the court, he will help the team play with pace and get stops defensively,” McDowell-White said. “Off the court, his knowledge and personality will be a smooth addition to the team’s identity and chemistry.”

Beddeo, for his part, is also excited to play in front of family and friends on a nightly basis.

“It seems right,” he said.