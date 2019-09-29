A ‘Boogie Nights’ and blues kind of weekend

Canyon Santa Clarita is constantly bringing a variety of musical acts to the SCV, and next weekend is no exception.

Whether you’re a disco diva who wants to dance the night away, or a soulful jazz and blues aficionado, there is a Friday and Saturday show for you, respectively.

On Oct. 5, the club is hosting “the world’s premier live disco-era show band,” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website.

An eclectic crowd always entertains, replete with bell bottoms, platform shoes and polyester shirts — and, of course, lots of disco grooves.

The hourslong dance party headliner starts at 9 p.m.

And if you’re looking for a different speed, Kenny Shipman, who’s been playing guitar since he was about 10 years old, recently released his debut album, which contains a guitar-driven sound with evidence apparent of a few of Shipman’s rock guitar influences, such as Yngwie Malmsteen, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Eddie Van Halen.

“Kenny’s debut release has multiple influences; however, the new material is on a whole new level of writing, musicianship and grooves,” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website, ahead of Shipman’s Oct. 6 show. “His hope is to create a vibe that the masses can enjoy and yet the players can respect.”

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.