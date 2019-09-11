Award-winning artist to host watercolor demo for artist association on Oct. 21

Anette Power’s watercolor demo is scheduled to be held during the Oct. 21 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. This event is free, open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.



“I find myself drawn to subject matters with light and color that celebrate life’s fleeting moments,” Power said. “Art brings me more joy, and I hope to share that with others.”



The award-winning artist credits her mom, who also paints, and growing up on an island off the Swedish coast for providing a childhood full of creative exploration and a love for the outdoors.

Artwork by Anette Power, who is scheduled to conduct a watercolor demo on Oct. 21 for the Santa Clarita Artist Association. Courtesy photo.





This adventurous spirit brought Power to the U.S. and eventually finding work in animation. There, she spent more than a decade fine-tuning her sense of light, color and setting a mood, working as a background painter for studios like Disney, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network and Universal. Power now dedicates her time to painting in oils outdoors and in her studio.



Some of Power’s awards include:

First Place: Paint the Music Plein Air Invitational 2017.

Best of Show and Third Place Award: Ventura Plein Air Invitational 2016.

Best of Show: Frank Bette Plein Air Invitational 2016.

First Place: in the Oil/Acrylic Category at the WVAG Member Show.



For more about Power, visit www.anettepower.com. Early attendance is recommended. Standing room only by 6:30 p.m. For more info on the art club, visit www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.