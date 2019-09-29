Fall’s top tickets here and over the hill

Summer fun is in the record books and new entertainment options, in the Santa Clarita Valley and “over the hill,” are on the horizon this fall. Here are a few can’t miss events!

Now thru Nov. 2

“Peter and the Starcatcher”

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St., Newhall

From pirates on the high seas to dangers in the jungle, this swashbuckling adventure featuring live musicians tells the tale of Peter Pan’s magical beginnings.

Tickets $17 and up

Info www.canyontheatre.org

Now thru Nov. 3

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St., Newhall

In this fast-paced comedy, Sherlock Holmes must solve

the case of “The Hound of Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

Tickets $17 and up

Info www.canyontheatre.org

Oct. 5

“The Boogie Knights”

The Canyon Santa Clarita

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Valencia

The world’s premier live disco era show band. This wacky group diligently defends the kingdom of disco, while wearing bell bottoms, platform shoes, polyester shirts and frizzy retro wigs. Frequently seen on national TV.

Tickets $19.50 and up

Info https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events

“Game of Thrones: Live Concert Experience”

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave., Los Angeles

The critically acclaimed “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” will return this fall, bringing the music of Emmy award-winning “Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi to stunning new life at outdoor theatres across North America.

Tickets $29 and up

Info www.hollywoodbowl.com/events

Now thru Oct. 6

Blue Man Group

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles 90028

More than 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the surprising and exciting show that is Blue Man Group. And now, the Blue Men come to Los Angeles for the very first time with their Speechless Tour. Tickets $39 and up

Info www.hollywoodpantages.com/events/detail/bluemangroup

Oct. 5-6

Hart of the West Native American Pow Wow and Craft Fair

William S. Hart Park

24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Experience a slice of Native American culture at the 26th Annual Hart of the West Powwow. Enjoy Native American dancers, drummers and displays of arts and crafts. Free admission.

Info friendsofhartpark.com/Event_Pages/powwow.html

Oct. 8-27

“Anastasia: Journey to the Past”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

This new Broadway musical tells the story of Anya and transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Tickets $54 and up

Info www.hollywoodpantages.com/events/detail/anastasia

Oct. 19

David Spade

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia

This multi-talented comedian, actor, writer and television personality brings a night of comedy to the Santa Clarita Valley. Rising to fame as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” Spade developed the famous “Hollywood Minute” reporter segments, later going on to star in movies such as “Joe Dirt,” “Tommy Boy” and “Grown Ups.”

Tickets $65 and up

Info https://www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/spade.html

Oct. 20

Gallaher’s Last Smash Farewell Tour

The Canyon Santa Clarita

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Valencia

Gallagher’s signature sketch is a pitch for the “Sledge-O-Matic,” a large wooden mallet that he uses to smash a variety of food items and other objects, culminating with a watermelon. Sure, he’s the famous watermelon smasher and he literally invented the television stand-up comedy special. He appeared on 14 Showtime specials and performed in 3,500 live shows.

Tickets $24 and up

Info https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events

Oct. 20-21

“Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour”

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave., Los Angeles

Back together after their split in 2013, the Jonas Brothers have a new album in the works and are touring the country to promote their comeback album Happiness Begins.

Tickets $74 and up

Info www.hollywoodbowl.com/events

Nov. 9

Stunt Dog Experience

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia

Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience includes a cast of performers and dogs that will delight audiences of all ages, with high-energy excitement and incredible stunts. Experience amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs and athletic feats. Every show includes interactive crowd participation.

Tickets $19 and up

Info https://www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/stuntdog.html