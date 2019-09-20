Fourth annual Gran Fondo cycling event returns Sept. 28

The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Gran Fondo community cycling race is scheduled to return Saturday, Sept. 28, for its fourth time.

This one-day, chip-timed event will bring together cyclists from all over California who are looking to ride on Santa Clarita’s roads while passing through hills and mountain ranges.

Three courses are available for riders including a 20-mile “Family,” 60-mile “Medio” and 100-mile “Gran.”

Cyclists and spectators can look forward to a post-race celebration, including lunch. The event will also include a rider expo featuring vendors that offer a variety of products. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win professional cycling gear and products by entering the raffle drawing at the event.

The event is set to start at 7 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, located at 20850 Centre Point Parkway.

Riders can register online by visiting GranFondoSantaClarita.com. For any questions or sponsorship requests, contact event lead David Smith at [email protected]