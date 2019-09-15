Mike Lipis | Always Be Aware

In this day and age, with all the craziness around us, mass shootings, innocent people of all ages dying for no reason other than some angry person wanting recognition or revenge against some random facility or person, with no regard for human life, they strike quick and unannounced.

We need to know that this can happen anywhere in America, even our little sleepy “safe town.”

The first thing people say is that they cannot believe this tragedy happened here, in our small town. All across America people repeat that.

What it should mean to us is that we need to always, always be aware of our surroundings. No matter where we go, we need to be aware.

Think about that the next time you go somewhere — a restaurant, the mall, a small shop, an entertainment venue, a sports event. Everywhere these days seems to be at risk.

We need to train ourselves to know where all the exits are in any given building that we go into. It takes a few seconds to look around for the lighted exit signs. If we practice doing just that, and make it a habit, it may come in handy when you need it.

Our government suggests we run, hide and fight. All good ideas, but knowing where you are and where is the closest available exit is a must.

Any sign of something wrong needs to be immediately addressed, no waiting, no thinking about it all, just go, leave. If it is a false alarm, no harm, no foul.

If it was something, then you may have saved yourself and your friends and family from tragedy.

My point here is to always be aware of your surroundings, everywhere you go, every day. When you make that your habit, you have made yourself safer. Teach your spouse, your children, everyone you know to just be aware of where they are at all times.

Take a minute to observe where you might run to if you had to.

Be safe and God bless us all.

Mike Lipis, Valencia