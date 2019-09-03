Rendall keeps clear mind to win medalist; West Ranch wins as team

On Sunday, Valencia girls golfer Jackie Rendall played 18 holes of golf with her dad, uncle and a friend of her dad’s at Rustic Canyon Golf Course.

It was a long day, but relaxing and fun and good preparation for Foothill League girls golf meet No. 1. It was just what Rendall needed to prepare for Tuesday’s meet at Vista Valencia Golf Course as the Viking won medalist, carding a 2-over 35.

“I definitely think today went so well because I was so relaxed,” Rendall said. “Like I wasn’t overthinking everything and stuff like I have in the past.”

Rendall said that she was pleased with her short game that afternoon and hadn’t three-putted once. Her worst hole was on hole 4, where she went 3-over par.

A drive veered right and although it missed water, it hit a tree. She was able to get back on the green and two-putted to finish the hole and move on to the next one.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I had a bad hole.’ It could’ve been a lot worse had I gone in the water and let’s just get forget about it and keep golfing and see what I can do from here because it’s one hole in the grand scheme of things,” Rendall said.

West Ranch freshman Eunice Yi came in right behind Rendall with a 3-over in the first varsity meet of her career. Valencia’s Ashley Song and the Wildcats’ Brielle Sorenson tied for third at 4-over.

Eunice Yi of West Ranch drives off the first tee at Vista Valencia on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia won the team title last year, but solid play from golfers like Yi will make it difficult for the Vikings to repeat as champions.

“I think it’ll always be like that kind of close competition, which I think does motivate a lot of us to you know, put forth our best scores, not only for ourselves but for our team as well,” Rendall said.

The Wildcats won as a team on Tuesday with a total score of 198. Valencia wasn’t far behind at 200 and Hart was third at 212. Saugus was third (238), Golden Valley fourth (246) and Canyon fifth (312).

Foothill League meet No. 2 will be on Sept. 10 at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima with a 2 p.m. start time.