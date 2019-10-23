Art Classic at the Hyatt … not your everyday art show!

This year the Santa Clarita Artist Association (SCAA) will hold its 30th Anniversary at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Valencia in their grand ballroom on Friday, Nov. 1.

More than 70 members will be exhibiting their original artwork in different categories. This is a scholarship fundraiser to support Santa Clarita graduating high school seniors continuing their education in fine arts. This year’s winners were from Hart, West Ranch and Canyon High Schools.

The day’s free events from the center stage go from 10 am to 5 pm, beginning with an oil painting demonstration by Art Classic judge Julie Snyder. The next demo is by Gary Friedman, 2018 Best of Show Art Classic winner, noted for his loose watercolors. Then Ted Dayton will speak about creative photography followed by Micah Kritzman on creative websites. Lastly Judy Corfino will demo a floral bouquet, which will be given away as a door prize.

An art exhibition, silent auction and small artwork for purchase will be ongoing all day and evening.

The ticketed gala will light up the evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring professional musical entertainment by Gary Friedman’s Trio, balladeer Lance Allyn and dance performer Lucille Ford.

Santa Clarita Councilman Bob Kellar will take the mic for a high-energy live auction. Featured items are original art, a glittering dinner ring, and TV memorabilia such as NCIS items including a signed script and an autographed cast photo. Also, the live auction will liven up with a chef’s gourmet table for eight, a Hyatt Weekend Getaway, Canyon Theatre Guild package, a winery picnic lunch and tour, and a Le Doce Vita gourmet Italian dinner for eight persons.

The evening will conclude with the SCAA Awards Ceremony for winning art pieces, with the City Excellence Award, awards for winning art pieces and the Huff and Service Awards for outstanding contributions to SCAA.

Visit the SCAA website for more details and gala ticket $25 purchase, www.santaclaritaartists.org, or call Nancy at 661-400-1014. Silent auction donations are welcome. Submit on the SCAA website or contact Nadiya Littlewarrior at [email protected] or 661-298-3014. For other inquiries, contact Zony at 661-312-3422.