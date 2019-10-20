Calendar of Events: October 20, 2019 to November 2, 2019

10/20-11/2/19

ONGOING

FF Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to noon The Santa Clarita Certified Farmers’ Market offers locals a Sunday breakfast prepared onsite from one of the market’s several food vendors or try some of our wonderful artisan bakery products. Open year round, rain or shine. College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: vccfarmersmarkets.com/santa-clarita

Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. The Vegan Exchange SCV at Wolf Creek Brewery is a weekly 100% vegan market featuring local food, beverage, apparel, cosmetics, and lifestyle vendors. At Vegan Exchange, you’ll find a rotating list of vendors serving tacos, cinnamon rolls, drinks, burgers, elote and more! 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita. Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/vegan_exchange_a_weekly_vegan_market#.XZq8yy2ZM1I

FF Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stroll, shop and enjoy the sounds of Northpark Village Square evenings through Nov. 21 for the Autumn Nights Music Series. Great shops, restaurants and free concerts full of family friendly music to ease into those relaxing autumn evenings. 27756 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/2415899645364304/?event_time_id=2415899655364303

Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to The Canyon for a night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Guests 18 years old and older will be permitted, no parents or guardians needed to enter. Show a valid identification upon entry. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita

FF First Saturday of the Month, 8:30 a.m. The Gibbon Conservation Center presents Yoga with the Gibbons! Stretch, strengthen and lengthen alongside the beautiful gibbons at the Conservation Center. Participants should bring a mat. Classes begin at 8:30 am and attendees should arrive 5-10 minutes early. $20. Gibbon Conservation Center 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: mailchi.mp/gibboncenter/yoga-with-the-gibbons-d3n4zt4zjv?e=[UNIQID]

FF First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flutterby is a no-charge open art studio for kids and their parents to stop by and make their own artwork to display. All art materials are provided and no prior registration necessary, as it’s free to the whole community. ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Newhall. Info: (661) 673-7500, http://theartree.org/events/

EVENTS BY DATE

FF Sunday, Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m. “Beers, Brats and Beetles” is a gathering of vintage VW enthusiasts who want to show off their vehicles for the visitors who enjoy them! The event is family friendly and free to attend. Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia. Info: BeersBratsandBeetles.com

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2-4:30 p.m. Mission Opera pairs two of Giacomo Puccini’s most popular operas “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” for its next production. These two operas highlight Puccinis mastery of emotional storytelling, each sharing two contrasting tales about moral hypocrisy and greed. Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/372477663426283/

Friday, Oct. 25, 8-10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. It isn’t every day that a local newspaper foretells the time and place of a murder, especially in a sleepy village in the English countryside. Curious residents draw to the home of Miss Blacklock in anticipation, only to become entangled in the crime itself! A classic Agatha Christie puzzle, “A Murder is Announced” is full of twists and turns, hidden identities, mixed motives, and relentless pursuit of justice. $18. The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: masters-theatre.tix.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 11:3o p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Let’s do the Time Warp again for the 1975 cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show!” This is the perfect kickoff to your Halloween festivities so don’t miss this musical science fiction comedy horror film. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and bring props. $10. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, Info: atthemain.org/tickets/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-screening-68027577315/

FF Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Halloween at Real Life Church is the largest, free, family-friendly Halloween event in Santa Clarita. Our all new experience will feature endless indoor trick-or-treat booths filled with candy, balloon artists, face-painting, delicious food vendors, animals of all shapes and sizes, and oh yeah, “Jax” the giraffe. 23841 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: reallifechurch.org/events/halloween/

Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m. Beware the Dark Realm is a free nonprofit Halloween haunt to help raise funds for the local non profit SCV Child and Family Center. Beware the Dark Realm haunted house is a high intensity walk-through attraction filled with terrifying live monsters, amazing special effects, and incredible sets, making this one of the premiere home haunts in California. 28621 Sugar Pine Way, Santa Clarita. Info: bewarethedarkrealm.com

FF Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brave New World Comics will host a Halloween ComicFest event to provide a family-friendly atmosphere for kids to enjoy the holiday. All day Trick or Treating for kids! Artists from Space Wolf Studios doing sketches! Live tattooing! Over 20 participating businesses in Old Town Newhall! 22722 Lyons Ave, Ste 2

Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/pg/BNWComics/posts/?ref=page_internal

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m. Enjoy 20 minute yoga sessions with adorable goats, and also get your photos taken with them! Any age or fitness level may participate, however, we recommend that you be at least 75 pounds, wear a shirt that covers your back, remove loose jewelry, wear sunscreen and bring a yoga mat and water bottle. $30. Sweetwater Veterinary Clinic, 33324 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 268-8128

FF Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Come to the old depot for delicious seasonal treats while taking a ghostly walk to historical sites where creepy theatrical scenes await. This 90 minute experience puts you in the middle of one of Santa Clarita’s most historic sites. Theatrical scenes will unfold before you, with original and published works including Edgar Allan Poe, Shakespeare, and more. Tickets include a hot apple cider and sweet treat. $10-25. Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, 24101 Newhall Avenue, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/928071870884185/?event_time_id=928071877550851

Sunday Oct. 27, 9-11 a.m. Come to Henry Mayo Fitness and Health’s Dance for Life Zumba Fundraiser! Enjoy Zumba as you help us fight breast cancer. Prizes and refreshments available! A $10 donation is required at signup and proceeds from today’s event will go to the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, a service of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia Info: henrymayogiving.com/zumba, (661) 200-1202

FF Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to The Gentle Barn’s annual Halloween Bash and enjoy costume contests, pumpkins, scavenger hunts and more! 15825 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita. Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/halloween_bash

FF Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to the annual Haunted Jailhouse Halloween Carnival hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Enjoy treats, ghouls, costume contest, haunted maze, food, and more! 23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/282891942588937/

FF Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Join Crosspoint SCV for our annual Block Party, a free community event! This year’s theme is Galaxy! There will be fun games for all ages like a hay maze, train-ride, rock-wall, game truck and more! There will also be food trucks, so come hungry! 23415 Cinema Dr, Santa Clarita. Info: crosspointscv.org/events/2019/10/31/block-party-galaxy

FF Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-9:30 p.m. This Halloween, Elevate Church invites you to Family Thrill Night, a festival block party experience for the whole family! This is a free event taking place in Old Town Newhall where you and your family will experience live music, candy, costume contests with prizes, carnival games and food trucks! 24346 Main St, Santa Clarita. Info: ielevatechurch.com

Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-9 p.m. Come see the new play “Roadkill (It’s Not What You Think).” This will be Major Impact Theater’s first original play, written by Co-Founder Jill Garson and edited by Jill’s son Luke Tarzian and MIT Co-Founder/Creative Director Shawnda Davis. $15. Newhall Family Theater, 24607 Walnut Street, Newhall. Info: brownpapertickets.com/event/4301679