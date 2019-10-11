Golden Valley and Saugus football look to rebound after losses

Golden Valley football coach Dan Kelley likened his team’s current situation to that of the University of Alabama last season.

“Everybody seems to judge you on your last game rather than the whole season,” he said. “Nobody remembers how Alabama got to the National Championship Game, they just remember that Clemson beat them pretty good.”

The Grizzlies had an undefeated season up until last week when West Ranch beat them 52-13. They turned the ball over five times, which doomed the team.

Tonight, they’ll face Saugus, a team that is also coming off a loss after falling to Hart, 35-20, on the opening night of Foothill League play.

Quarterback Colton FitzGerald threw for all three touchdowns, racking up 256 yards and completing 20-of-35 passes in the process.

“The quarterback does a good job of managing the offense and getting the ball to people,” Kelley said. “We definitely have to be disciplined. We have to tackle better than we did last week and try to account for their key players and account for the quarterback as well.”

Kelley said they’ll also be keying in on receiver Cade Gallagher and running back Julian Bornn, two of Saugus’ most athletic players.

Golden Valley has been splitting time between quarterbacks with Austin Garcia and Jaxson Miner receiving near-equal time on the field. Although the offense has multiple looks, the defense has looked similar every week and has looked good, too. Especially the defensive line.

“Up until last week nobody’s really ran the ball on us,” Kelley said. “West Ranch did a pretty good job with that and I think our defensive line, when they want to be, they can be a very physical group and a group to be reckoned with. They’ve got to come and play week in and week out.”

Saugus and Golden Valley meet tonight at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.