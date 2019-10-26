Hart alumnus to play for Chiefs on Sunday

With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for the game against the Green Bay Packers, Hart football alumnus Matt Moore will likely start for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that Mahomes will be sidelined again this week with a knee injury and said that Moore’s week at practice was promising.

“He’s done a nice job taking the reps and working through it,” Reid said. “This isn’t the first time he’s done this, it’s just a matter of picking it up and going. Looks like he is comfortable. He got in there and executed well.”

In Kansas City’s game against Denver on Oct. 17, Moore completed 10-of-19 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown, a 57-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, with no interceptions.

Reid noted in the press conference that the Chiefs’ skill position players, as well as a good offensive line, will serve Moore well on Sunday.

“He’s excited to get out there and go and play,” Reid said. “He has good energy about it.”

Kansas City signed Moore on Aug. 29, bringing him on as a replacement for former backup Chad Henne, who broke his ankle.

Moore was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2007. In 2011, he began playing for the Miami Dolphins and stayed with the team until 2017.

In prep football, Moore played two varsity seasons with Hart, guiding them to a 25-2 record and two CIF titles in those two seasons. As a senior, he threw for over 3,300 yards and rushed for over 400 yards. He had 40 touchdowns total.

He graduated from Hart in 2002, then played at UCLA and Oregon State.

He was very close to coaching for the Indians earlier this year. In mid-August, he began going through the process to become a quarterbacks coach for his alma mater.

“He’s been probably one of the best alumni to stay in touch with the coaches,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “During the offseason, when he was in college and when he was even in the pros, he would come around here quite a bit.”

Kansas City is scheduled to play Green Bay on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC.