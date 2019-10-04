Hart and Saugus look to begin league with win

The Hart football team began the 2019 season with high expectations with quarterback and UC Berkeley commit Zach Johnson returning for his senior season at the helm, along with a flurry of experienced and veteran receivers.

Beginning the preleague schedule with two losses to Carlsbad and Muir, the Indians have since righted the ship winning three in a row against Burbank, St. Bonaventure and Downey to capture head coach Mike Herrington’s 300th career win, earning a No. 8 rank in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 standings.

Conversely, Saugus began the year with two blowout wins against Granada Hills Charter and Agoura, but have since gone 1-2.

Saugus is coming off its bye week and will look to get back to the balanced offensive scheme that managed to score, led by quarterback Colton FitzGerald who threw nine touchdowns and no interceptions in the three wins this year.

The Indians sack leader, defensive end Dylan Vradenburg (five sacks) along with Travis Gill and Leighton McCarthy, will try to disrupt FitzGerald and the Cents’ backfield of Joshua Bond and Julian Bornn.

The Indians’ running back Taden Littleford should hear his number called often as he has rushed for 590 yards and nine rushing touchdowns through five games.

Hart was without two top five receivers last week as Drew Munoz and Ryan Tomaszewski were out due to injury, but Luke Madison, Ashton Thomas and Littleford stepped up with their comrades out of commission.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.