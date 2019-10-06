Lois Eisenberg | Trump Is at it Again

Donald Trump is at it again, abusing his powers, which seems to be a daily occurrence, in asking a foreign government to help him win the 2020 election.

(Thanks to) the (Robert) Mueller report, we all knew that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump denying the interference doesn’t deter from the fact that it is true.

Not fake news.

The man is a master of extortion, so why not try and extort the Ukrainian to help win another fake presidency, which will give him two fake presidencies, the first one in 2016.

In doing so, Trump has overstepped himself again, and to repeat myself, it seems to be a daily occurrence, to overthrow or ruin the rule of law.

I will not try go through the ugly details involving Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in the abuse of power.

I will leave it up to you read the facts, not fake news, to see how deplorable this abuse of power was and still is.

Trump seems to have a an uncanny knack of raising his head, determined to destroy America’s democracy.

Lois Eisenberg, Valencia