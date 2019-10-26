No. 28: Robert Newman

Santa Clarita’s plan for 2020 has been one of the most ambitious around, and the city of Santa Clarita’s director of Public Works, Robert Newman, is the man the city is looking to lead the way and make sure all of the city’s state-of-the-art facilities goals are accomplished.

Santa Clarita Public Works Director Robert Newman has a fairly substantial burden on his shoulders: leading the city’s facilities efforts during its Santa Clarita 2020 campaign.

It’s not uncommon for city’s to announce grand plans to renovate a project, or add a new station, and to make a big deal about it — but it also requires a countless amount of hours of work and coordination to accomplish such a task. Robert Newman knows this feeling many times over.

Newman’s excellent work as a leader of projects has brought the residents of Santa Clarita a number of state-of-the-art facilities, such as the Old Town Newhall Library, and his work on several more, including a brand-new community center, a library in Saugus, a bridge widening, assistance for a new senior center, a tennis center and a number of other projects, in addition to maintaining and upgrading what we already have.