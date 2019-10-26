No. 42: Michele Jenkins

College of the Canyons has been lucky to have Michele Jenkins’ advocacy on its side for the last several decades. Her long-term commitment to the development of the college campuses and curriculum for COC are part of why it’s such an excellent, award-winning community resource.

As an alumni, an advocate and a business owner in the Santa Clarita Valley, Michele Jenkins has grown up with the Santa Clarita Valley, developing as a leader as the SCV has continued to add new people and attractions.

Her work on behalf of students has influence that extends beyond the SCV, as Jenkins has also been active at the state level, providing leadership for trustees statewide.

A longtime member of the California Community College Trustees board of directors, and former CCCT president, and president of the Community College League of California, Jenkins has been able to influence dialogue on education at the statewide level.

Alongside her husband, Dr. Greg Jenkins, the pair started The Doctor’s Office on Lyons Avenue, and continue to run the successful practice as a small-family business, which provides a health care option for SCV residents seven days a week, in addition to her work in education.