No. 43: Tom Cole

Tom Cole’s influence in the city of Santa Clarita can be seen in how he leads the city department responsible for how it plans, develops and zones property. His excellent management there is a reason why the city remains a nationally recognized place to live.

The Community Development Department consists of three divisions: Planning, Community Preservation, and Economic Development, and Tom Cole oversees all of it.

In addition to years of working with two other important organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall Land and then the Williams S. Hart Union High School District, Cole has served in a number of leadership positions in companies that operate in the region.

In addition to serving as chief operations officer for the Hart District, he’s held several corporate leadership roles, including business development/project management with Wimsatt Contracting Company; vice president/director of construction at Highland Development Company; director of development at LNR Property; and senior project manager with Newhall Land and Farming.

A longtime resident of the area, Cole lives in the city with his family and gives back through is work with the SCV’s Rotary Club and the YMCA, in which he has leadership positions.