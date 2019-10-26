No. 44: Joan MacGregor

College of the Canyons remains one of the best community colleges in the country, an institution that always delivers a quality education, as well as career opportunities, and the tenure of longtime governing board members like Joan MacGregor is a big reason for that consistency.

Joan MacGregor recently passed a quarter-century milestone with respect to her leadership as a member of COC’s governing board for the Santa Clarita Community College District. Voters have again and again recognized her role and contributions to the college.

MacGregor’s expertise comes from work in a number of different districts, and also probably plays a role in the college’s ability to partner with so many different local agencies so successfully.

One of her lasting accomplishments, for example, was her efforts on behalf of the Sulphur Springs Union School District, an elementary school district on the east side of the Santa Clarita Valley, where she helped build support for a $72 million bond measure.

It doesn’t take a long walk around COC’s campus to see how her more recent efforts have paid off for the college in that respect, with the college recently seeing community support for the $230 million Measure E bond.