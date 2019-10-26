No. 45: Kevin MacDonald

Kevin MacDonald is someone who keeps the largest resource for Santa Clarita Valley seniors running smoothly, Bella Vida, and someone who makes sure that thousands of seniors have a meal to eat and a safe place for them to gather as a community.

Bella Vida senior center Executive Director Kevin MacDonald came to the SCV several years ago while the area was undergoing a major multimillion-dollar campaign to build a state-of-the-art facility for seniors. Despite the daunting job in front of him, MacDonald sought and accepted the job and, in the process, and has been able to transform what seniors have been able to experience at our local center, which is now also much more conveniently located in addition to other amenities.

MacDonald has spent most of his professional career in the service of others with needs, an experience and passion he brings to the Santa Clarita Valley every day. In just a few short years, his leadership has led to an expansion of resources that has nearly doubled the number of staffers the center has.

Despite coordinating assistance from the city of Santa Clarita, the county of Los Angeles and generous donors , MacDonald’s work to support the senior center isn’t done.