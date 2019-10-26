Phyllis McKenna | Evidence Not In

In the Sunday, Oct. 6, edition of The Signal, Katie Hill defended her hard-thought-out decision to support the House impeachment inquiry into the president. I swore an oath to uphold, protect and defend our national security and Constitution. It was very clear our security and our democracy were jeopardized. How may I ask? All of the evidence was not in!

Supposedly, the president abused his power for personal gain by asking the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation into his political opponent while withholding taxpayer-funded and congressionally allocated military aid. This is not true, there was no quid pro quo and the Ukrainian president was not aware the military aid was being withheld. This Ukrainian president was elected for the purpose of dealing with Ukrainian corruption. By a treaty signed into law in 1999 by then-President Clinton, Trump is mandated to look into corruption when aid is being rendered to Ukraine.

The corruption Katie Hill is so concerned about took place by Joe Biden when he obtained a position on a gas and oil company, Burisma, for his son at $50,000 per month. His son had no experience in the gas and oil business, and then Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor investigating his son and Burisma. And he was fired, Biden bragged on video tape.

Trump did nothing wrong in that phone call to the new president of Ukraine. This whole impeachment inquiry is being done in secret behind closed doors, Soviet-style without due process. Katie Hill’s support for impeachment is in line with the Democrats’ continued desire to reverse the results of the 2016 election, discredit the president and disenfranchise the 63 million or more persons who voted for him. We are really tired of this.

Phyllis McKenna

Valencia