Sir Mix-A-Lot raps his way to Santa Clarita

Sir Mix-A-Lot, who sold more than 2 million records with his crossover platinum-selling hit “Baby Got Back,” saw his life changed when that song hit in 1992. Even earning him a Grammy award, for Best Solo Rap Performance.

From his breakout album, “Mack Daddy,” Sir Mix-A-Lot embarked on a unique path, embarked marked by several successes.

“With two platinum albums, a certified gold album, no less than eight hits on the Rap charts, six of which also charted R&B, and three pop-charters, plus a diverse career that includes engagements with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Sir Mix-A-Lot has most definitely made his mark on the American music scene,” according to Canyon Santa Clarita. He’s also a bit of a self-made man who started his own label to kickstart his own career.

Dogged by the label of a one-hit wonder due to the overwhelming success of his debut, Mix-A-Lot still managing to carve out an eclectic career.